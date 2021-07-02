DEBATE: Does the Cheese Go Above or Below the Meat?

People, delis and restaurants all seem Can we settle this and get some consistency, please?

Why are we so divided about how we make a sandwich?

I'm not a chef and I'm certainly not a culinary expert. I talk on the radio and I'm not even very good at that. However, I do eat a lot of sandwiches. That doesn't qualify me to weigh in on heavy food topics. It just qualifies me to weigh in heavy.

We need to settle this once and for all. When you make a sandwich how do you stack what's in it? Do you go meat, cheese and condiments? Or do you put the cheese on before the meat?

rez-art

When I make a sandwich I put the cheese on top. I don't know why and I don't even know if that's the best practice. A friend of mine posted a picture on Instagram recently of a sandwich he had made and I noticed that the cheese was on the bottom.

Even individual restaurants and delis seem to do this differently as well. I never know what to expect when I go from restaurant to restaurant. How can we make a standard sandwich-making procedure? If one is better then why aren't we making it a common practice?

I'm not the only one who is wondering this. There's a debate happing in a thread on Reddit. The thread is divided as well. One person claims you need to be able to "feel the cheese" and you can't do that with the cheese on top.

Someone else claims the rule is the cheese goes on top of a hot sandwich but goes on the bottom of a cold sandwich.

How do you make it?