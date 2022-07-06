Deadly ‘Food Safety Alert’ Linked To 10 States Including New York

The CDC warns "Do not eat" this type of ice cream.

On Saturday, the CDC issued a "Food Safety Alert" due to a listeria outbreak that's linked to ice cream.

"Food Safety Alert" For Florida Ice Cream Impacted New York State

Homemade Dark Chocolate Ice Cream bhofack2 loading...

"Do not eat Big Olaf Creamery ice cream. If you have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home, throw away any remaining product. This investigation is ongoing," the CDC states. "Clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched Big Olaf ice cream products."

On July 1, Big Olaf Creamery began contacting retail locations and told them to not sell their ice cream products.

"Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product," the CDC adds.

22 Hospitalized, 1 Death From Listeria Ice Cream Outbreak

CDC CDC loading...

As of this writing, 23 illnesses have been reported from the listeria outbreak. 22 people were hospitalized and one person died, according to the CDC. Of the 22 people, 20 reported living in or traveling to Florida in the month before they got sick, officials say.

"Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice," the CDC warns. "Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill."

At Least 2 From New York Sick

Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream is only sold in Florida however people from 10 states, including New York, have gotten sick from this listeria outbreak, according to the CDC.

CDC CDC loading...

Two people who live in New York have gotten sick from the ice cream, according to the CDC.

"Among 10 people with information who did not live in Florida, 8 traveled to Florida in the month before getting sick," the CDC states.

Symptoms of severe illness from listeria usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated. However, symptoms may the same day or as late as 70 days after.

