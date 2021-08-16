Daryl Hall Rips Albany Hilton Hotel During SPAC Concert

On Sunday evening Daryl Hall & John Oats played the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with special guests Squeeze. The headlining duo cruised through a set list of 14 songs, most of which are radio hits from their career. Along the way Daryl Hall turned hotel critic for a moment to share his thoughts on the Albany Hilton.

According to Times Union, Daryl Hall didn't care much for the Albany Hilton on Lodge Street in the capital city. The musician described his room as windowless and because he doesn't smoke crack or shoot up or anything it was not good.

I'm giving you the worst review you could ever have of a hotel, ever. I can't stay here (Saratoga) because they're all booked because you all are like here. I don't normally say this s#! but it was bad news. It was bad news. - Daryl Hall

This isn't the first time this specific hotel has been criticized by an artist. in 2017 Eonline.com reported that performer Cardi B was kicked out of the hotel due to the smell of weed. Cardi B responded by saying:

You wanna know something? Albany is known for being racist," she said. "The floor that I was staying in in my hotel room, it smelled like weed. So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta get kicked out. - Cardi B

As for the Hall & Oats concert we will let the set list be the review:

Maneater Out of Touch Method of Modern Love Sat it isn't So You've Lost that Lovin' Feelin' She's Gone Sara Smile Is It a Star Back Together Again I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) Encore - Rich Girl Kiss on My List Private Eyes You Make My Dreams

