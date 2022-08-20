What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled.

The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today with the announcement that The Darcie Lynne "My Lips Are Sealed" show scheduled for the opening night of the fair at the grandstand has had to be canceled. The reason apparently is a scheduling issue.

Dutchess County Fair Grandstand Entertainment 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York

This year isn't the first time Darci Lynne has had to miss the Dutchess County Fair. Darci was part of the Dutchess County Fair line-up that had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Darci was scheduled that year for opening night as well.

If you have tickets for the show the fair has released that you can receive your refund at your point of purchase. The Fair has not mentioned if they will be adding someone to the line-up for opening night. The post they shared on their Facebook page says:

Please stay tuned for updated concert info coming soon!! (via Facebook)

So like you we are hopeful we can share with you the news regarding who will be performing if anyone in the upcoming days.

The Dutchess County Fair is scheduled to start next week, Tuesday, August 23rd, and run through Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck New York.

