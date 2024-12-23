“Dangerous Drug Dealer” Apprehended Again by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

You can put another one on the board for the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as they recently announced that they had apprehended a "dangerous drug dealer" in the city of Pooughkeepsie. For the Drug Task Force it might as well have been Groundhog Day, because this same suspect has been apprehended before and on this occasion, he was even arrested in the same area as the previous arrest.

Previous Encounter in Poughkeepsie

The suspect at the center of todays story is an individual identified as Bernard Diggs of Poughkeepsie. Back in October of this year, Diggs was one of three suspects who had been arrested following an operation carried out by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

In that event, the Drug task Force had focused their attention on the area of Main Street between S. Cherry Street and S. Hamilton Street known as the 400 and 500 blocks. Residents had made numerous calls to law enforcement pertaining to the sale of illegal narcotics that took place at "all hours of the day" in that particular area.

Once enough evidence was gathered, law enforcement moved in and executed their search warrants. This lead to the arrests of 47-year old Ronald L. Davis, 27-year old Bernard Diggs, and 25-year old Leonardo De La Cruz. Our full coverage of that incident can be found below in the provided link.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Related Content: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested Again Following Recent Narcotics Raids

Fast forward to just days after those raids were conducted and one of the suspects who was arrested and later released was arrested yet again. That suspect was identified as 25-year old Leandro De La Cruz, who at that moment joined the 47-year old Ronald L. Davis of being arrested multiple times on drug charges.

Dutchess County Gov, Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Canva Dutchess County Gov, Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Canva loading...

Got'em....Again

This brings to where we are today, where Bernard Diggs was once again taken into custody by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force on drug charges. Like the previously mentioned De La Cruz, Diggs was also released from custody following the first encounter with the Drug Task Force and also like De La Cruz, he was not released after this latest encounter.

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release official press release which we obtained and can also be seen on the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force once again received multiple calls about narcotic and dangerous

drug dealing In the area of South Cherry Street in Poughkeepsie.

The Drug Task Force quickly identified Diggs as being a dangerous dealer in the area after undercover agents made multiple purchases of narcotics from him during the investigation. During the late afternoon of December 17, 2024, Drug Task Force made their move and arrested Diggs on Cherry Street while he was in the middle of making a deal with an unidentified female.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

At the time of his arrest, Diggs was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, which was packaged and ready for purchase. Officially Diggs was charged with the following...

(1) Count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B Felony

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, intent to sell, a class B Felony

Diggs was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and afterward was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on 50k Cash Bail/150K

Partially Secured Bond/300k Secured Bond. Additional charges are still pending for Diggs at this time.

12 Children Missing from New York State Since December 1, 2024 Since December 1, 2024, numerous children have disappeared in New York State. However, 12 of these children are still missing. Here is a list of those kids. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

17 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler