DA: Drunk in Ulster County Driver Wanted To Be Killed By Police
A man driving drunk in the Hudson Valley allegedly told police he wanted to die via "suicide by cop."
On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced an Ulster County man confessed to driving drunk and menacing a police officer.
Situation Quickly Escalates After Ulster County Man Pulled Over in Napanoch, New York
On Jan. 2., 2022, David Stephens of Kerhonkson, New York was pulled over for an alleged vehicle and traffic infraction by a New York State trooper on Institution Road in the town of Napanoch.
DA: Kerhonkson, New York Man Told New York State Trooper He Wanted To Be Killed By Police
Stephens opened the driver’s side door and had a pellet gun in his hand raised at waist level, which was visible to the trooper, officials say. Stephens stated he pointed out the gun he had because he wanted to die from "suicide by cop," according to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.
Kerhonkson, New York Man Found To Be Driving Drunk
The trooper then administered standard field sobriety tests on Stephens, who was found to be operating the motor vehicle with a BAC of .17, over twice the legal limit. He was also driving on a revoked license for a prior DWI conviction from a year earlier, officials say.
On Tuesday, Stephens, now 31, pleaded guilty to the felonies of menacing a police officer and driving while intoxicated
Stephens faces a sentence of up to three years in prison. He's currently scheduled to be sentenced in Ulster County Court on August 10, 2022.