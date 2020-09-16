Cuomo Will Not Cancel Halloween or Ban Trick-or-Treating in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to cancel Halloween in the Empire State.

On Monday, the Niagara Reporter reported "a high-level democratic lawmaker from New York State" informed the newspaper that Cuomo is planning to cancel trick-or-treating across New York State.

The unnamed source from the House of Representatives told the Niagara Reporter Cuomo will use "any new development” to cancel trick-or-treating across New York State. by the end of this month or during the first week of October.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to the governor's office to see if there was any truth to the report that Cuomo plans to cancel trick-or-treating. Jason Conwall, the governor's Deputy Communications Director, denied the rumor calling it a lie and "misinformation."

"Anyone trying to promote lies or spread misinformation and conspiracy theories during a pandemic should be ashamed of themselves. Halloween is 6 weeks away, and we continue to monitor the data and allow public health and science to guide any decisions, as we have throughout this public health crisis," Conwall said in an email to Hudson Valley Post.

Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo went on the record and said he has no plans to cancel Halloween or ban New Yorkers from trick-or-treating.

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door," Cuomo told News 12 Long Island. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to."

Cuomo added the state will be releasing guidance in the near future about the best ways to keep kids safe on Halloween.

"If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night," Cuomo said.