Cuomo Releases Road Map For How New York Will Reopen

Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined 12 additional guidelines for a phased plan to re-open New York.

Cuomo recently announced additional guidelines for the plan to re-open New York on a regional basis.

"We've come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process," Cuomo said.

The regional breakdowns are:

Capital Region

Central New York

Finger Lakes

Mid-Hudson Valley

Mohawk Valley

New York City

North Country

Long Island

Southern Tier

Western New York

According to the Governor's office, all regions must follow these guidelines as part of the re-opening plan:

CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate they may begin a phased re-opening. Industries: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases. Phase one will include opening construction and manufacturing functions with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level. Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area. Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business. Building Health Care Capacity: To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume. Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a known COVID-positive person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus. Tracing System: There must be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan. Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate. Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions. Re-imagining Tele-Medicine Re-imagining Tele-Education Regional Control Rooms: Each region must appoint an oversight institution as its control room to monitor regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection, PPE burn rate and businesses. Protect and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.

In terms of reopening, Cuomo said key metrics to watch is if hospitals hit 70 percent capacity or rate of transmissions of the virus reaches 1.1. He believes if an area hits either "danger zone," you can expect to stay in that zone for at least two weeks.