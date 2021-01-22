Cuomo Predicts More Deadly COVID Strain Will Soon Hit New York

Gov. Cuomo believes it's "only a matter" of time before a more deadly or vaccine-resistant strain of coronavirus arrives in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a frightful prediction about COVID-19 in New York and the United States. He thinks a new more lethal strain of the virus and one that's potentially resistant to the current vaccines will arrive soon.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time until there is a strain that is much more lethal,” Cuomo said during a COVID briefing. “And unfortunately, I believe you have to anticipate a strain that is vaccine-resistant.”

The governor believes a new COVID vaccine might be needed as the virus mutates, comparing it to how the flu changes each year.

“As frightening as that sounds. The flu mutates every year. There’s a new flu vaccine every year. There could be a strain that requires a new vaccine, that’s a possibility. And we’ve done so much vaccine work. It’s also possible that we could come up with a quick new vaccine," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added his dire prediction is based on more contagious variants of the virus that have already been discovered in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

"So far the mutated strains are different and more dangerous," the governor said.

