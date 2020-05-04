Cuomo: New York Should Be Prepared For Second COVD-19 Wave

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning "the war (with COVID-19) isn't won yet."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Cuomo announced the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations was 789, which he says is "good news" because the number of new cases has been around 1,000 each day.

However, despite the numbers going down, he still believes New York needs to continue to practice social distancing because history shows the second wave of COVID-19 could be just as bad, if not worse.

"The 1918 Influenza Epidemic lasted over 10 months and came in three waves. The 2nd wave was worse than the first wave. We must be cautious. The war isn’t won yet," Cuomo tweeted during his COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.

The hospitalization numbers are declining statewide, but each day Cuomo announces over 4,000 additional cases of novel coronavirus statewide and around 300 new deaths. As of Monday morning, 316,415 Empire State residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 19,189 have died from the virus.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Cuomo believes New York must keep the 1918 Influenza epidemic in mind and says there can be lessons to learn.

"Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it," he said.

In preparation for the second wave of coronavirus, New York State will require all state hospitals to a 90-day supply of PPE at quantities sufficient to meet the rate of use during the worst of COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo announced.