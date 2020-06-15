Cuomo: New York Reopening Can Be ‘Reversed’ if Rules Not Followed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns the COVID-19 reopening can easily be "reversed" if New Yorkers continue to not practice social distancing.

As of this writing, five of New York's 10 regions are in Phase 3 of the state's four-phased COVID-19 reopening. By next Wednesday, if all goes according to plan, every region besides New York City will be in Phase 3.

However, according to Cuomo, things aren't going to plan. On Sunday, the governor announced state officials have received many reports from across the state about large gatherings where social distancing is being violated and people are not wearing masks.

“We have gotten 25,000 complaints, to the state, of businesses that are in violation of the reopening plan,” Cuomo said on Sunday during his COVID-19 briefing. “25,000 complaints. We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time. 25,000. Just think about that.”

Cuomo is upset about the number of New Yorkers who are violating social distancing guidelines, but proud so many complained.

"It also shows how smart people are and how offended people are that they are calling and complaining. This is a time in history we've never seen before. Think about how concerned New Yorkers are. Not just to see the violation, but to care enough (to register) the complaint. You know why? They are afraid for themselves," he said.

Cuomo says local governments are responsible to monitor the compliance of the reopening plan along with social distancing and wearing face coverings.

"I understand it's not popular. I get it. You know what's more unpopular. If that region closes because that local government does not do their job. And that can happen," Cuomo warned.

He says if local governments don't enforce the rules it could lead to closure or a "reverse" of the reopening.

"Before I reverse a statewide position. I'll tell you what I'm going to do. I'm going to reverse it in those areas that are not in compliance with rules. I'm going to reverse it in those areas where those local governments did not comply with the law. That is what is going to happen. I'm warning, in a nice way, consequences for your actions," Cuomo added. “We are not kidding around with this. You’re talking about jeopardizing peoples’ lives.”