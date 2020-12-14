Cuomo: New York is Trending Towards a Complete COVID Shutdown

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns that the way things are trending with COVID-19 he will be forced to completely shutdown the state.

On Monday, Cuomo said the state's latest positivity rate was 5.86 percent. 83 Empire State residents died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

If nothing changes over the next month Cuomo projects 11,000 hospitalizations and another 3,500 deaths in New York by January. He warns some hosptials will be overrun if nothing changes.

"If we do not change (New York's) trajectory we could very well be headed to shutdown. That is really something to worry about because all these businesses close. We go back to where we were. All non-essential businesses closed," Cuomo said. "Because if we don't change the trajectory we are going to go to shutdown and then your business is going to close. And that my friends is a real problem. So yes, I'm trying to change the trajectory. The fear is shutdown, so that is what we are trying to avoid."

To change the trajectory New York needs to increase hospital capacity and slow the spread of COVID-19. Cuomo said small gatherings, living room spread, account for 74 percent of all new COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo released new zone metrics on Friday:

Red Zone

A region is 21 days from 90% hospital capacity in three weeks

Orange Zone

4% positivity rate over 10 days

85% Hosptial Capacity

OR DOH determines an unacceptably high rate of hospital admissions

Yellow Zone

3% positivity over the past 10 days

Cluster is top 10% for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and week-over-week growth in daily admissions.

Cuomo announced expanded Yellow Zones for parts of New York but not in the Hudson Valley. He said maps will be released later today.

Cuomo said 10,000 vaccines are being administered on Monday.