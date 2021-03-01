Cuomo: New York is Getting Closer To End of COVID Pandemic

After reporting COVID numbers New York hasn't seen in months, Gov. Cuomo said New York is "getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel."

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo announced the state's one-day positivity rate was 2.77 percent, the lowest one-day average since Nov. 21. The statewide seven-day average is 3.14 percent, the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 25.

"New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers," Cuomo said. "The footrace between the infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel. While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent. I encourage everyone to stay smart, stay tough and continue the practices we know are effective against this virus."

On Friday, Cuomo announced COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 5,626, the lowest since December 12.

On Saturday, 273,720 test results were reported to New York State and 2.77 percent were positive, officials say. Below is the Mid-Hudson region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Thursday: 4.10%

Friday: 4.25%

Saturday: 4.16%

The Mid-Hudson Region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported on Saturday was the highest in New York State.

