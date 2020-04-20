Cuomo: New York Has Passed COVID-19 Peak, Warns of Second Wave

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes New York has passed the peak of COVID-19 but warns the battle is far from over.

On Sunday during his COVID-19 press briefing, Cuomo said it's believed the state has passed the peak of the virus, but warned there is still a lot of work to be done.

"The recent news is good. We are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down," he said. "It's no time to get cocky. The continuation of this positive trend depends on our actions. What each of us does makes all the difference."

On Sunday, Cuomo noted again hospitalization rates and intubations continue to decrease. However, he reported over 500 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to nearly 14 hundred.

"Think about what we’ve gone through. Think about how many New Yorkers we've lost and are still losing," he tweeted during his briefing. "We must tread VERY carefully now. The worst thing that can happen is for us to go through this hell all over again."

He added New Yorkers slowed the infection rate so that now every 10 people infect about 9 people.

"That means that the outbreak is slowing, not growing. But it leaves very little room for error. We need the bring the infection rate down even more in order to safely reopen the economy," he said.