Cuomo Issues New COVID Rules For Many New York Businesses

Bars, restaurants, weddings, racing and more have these new COVID-related rules to follow.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that spectators will be allowed at horse and auto races at 20 percent capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22.

Spectators will be subject to the State's strict guidance, which is currently in effect for other professional sports competitions with fans.

Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to the State's health and safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing and health screening.

Officials with the Saratoga Race Course say ticketing information will be released soon. Opening day at the "Summer Place to Be" set for Thursday, July 15th.

Cuomo also announced that the curfew for bars and restaurants will be pushed back from 11 p.m. to midnight starting on Monday, April 19.

The curfew for weddings and other catered events will move from midnight to 1 a.m.

"We're continuing to fight the pandemic each and every day, and the vaccine—the weapon that will win the war—is working. As the situation becomes more manageable, we're allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together. We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the COVID beast for good, and that's why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives," Cuomo said.

