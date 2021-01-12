There are restrictions with this.

Governor Cuomo announced that fans will be allowed to attend the second home playoff game for the Buffalo Bill's. Fans were very excited when the first game got the green light and because of the success of how well it ran, the second game will have some spectators as well. There are smilier rules that fans will have to follow just like the first game.

"It was a great joy to see the Buffalo Bills win their first home playoff game in more than two decades in front of thousands of New York fans on Saturday, and we're looking forward to extending that winning streak this week," Governor Cuomo said. "New York's first-in-the-nation pilot plan to reopen Bills Stadium to fans went smoothly, and we're pleased to be able to extend it to next week's game. The success of our pilot plan depends on individual behavior as well as collective measures, and I urge Bills fans to stay safe and follow the rules as we look to another exciting game. Go Bills!"

The rules that fans will have to follow are as followed:

6,700 fans will be allowed to attend and must test negative for the coronavirus

Contact tracing will be done after the game

Tailgating is not allowed

Fans must wear a face covering inside the stadium at all times

Everyone must follow all social distancing rules

Anyone who doesn't follow these rules will be removed from the stadium

Ushers will be inside making sure all fans are following the rules

Anyone attending the game is being encouraged to read all of these rules again before attending. The game is set to take place on January 16th.