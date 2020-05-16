Cuomo Expects to See COVID-19 Cases Increase Across New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says to expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide as the state reopens and the weather improves.

On Saturday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said hospitalization and ICU numbers across the state continue to decline.

He announced 157 New Yorkers died from the virus on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 22,447.

On Friday, five regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Phase 1 includes the reopening of construction, manufacturing, retail with curbside pickup, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.

The Mid-Hudson, Long Island, Western New York and Capital Region meet five of the seven metrics. New York City meets four metrics, as of this writing. Those regions must wait until they hit all of the metrics to start the phased reopening process.

Cuomo said he believes New York will see an increase of COVID-19 cases as the state continues to reopen.

"You're going to see an increase in the numbers, but you don't want to see a spike," Cuomo.

According to the New York State Health Department, over 2,400 Empire State residents tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the statewide total to over 348,000.

Cuomo says the state needs help from the federal government's latest stimulus bill, which the House of Representatives passed on Friday but is expected to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

"Remember: It's the states who fund hospitals, schools, firefighters, police and crucial services that working Americans rely on. The Senate needs to act fast to pass it too," he tweeted during his coronavirus press conference. "To those trying to make COVID funding into a Red vs. Blue issue. To those counting how many people passed away by their political party. To those more interested in helping states where Republicans live than where Democrats live. Shame on you."

Cuomo understands more New Yorkers will leave their houses with the weather warming up, but he reminded everyone they must continue to wear masks and must continue to practice social distancing.

Cuomo also announced horse racing tracks across New York State can open on June 1 without fans.

"As we phase reopening we are looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds," he said.

He said he has spoken with Major League Baseball officials about the Yankees and Mets playing games in New York but says it's up to Major League Baseball.

"If you have an economic activity that can take place and generates economic interest and entertainment interest," Cuomo said. "When you look at the risk-reward, there's a lot of reward with minimal risk."