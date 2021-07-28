While making a "major" COVID announcement Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched on masks, businesses, vaccines and more, while calling schools "superspreaders."

On Wednesday, one day after the CDC updated its mask guidance, Gov. Cuomo took to Twitter to say he was going to make a "major address" at 11 a.m.

Drastic Action

During his address, Cuomo said "dramatic action" must be made in New York to slow the spread of the delta variant across the state. He then announced all patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals must get vaccinated. Testing is not an option.

"NYS will require patient-facing healthcare workers at State hospitals to get vaccinated to help keep both patients and workers safe," Cuomo tweeted. "Our healthcare workers carried us through this pandemic—and we owe it to them to do what we can to keep Delta under control."

Cuomo also announced New York State will mandate all state employees either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.

"We are working with the state unions to implement this program quickly and fairly. Will take effect by Labor Day," Cuomo added.

Schools

On schools, Cuomo said if the numbers continue to go up school districts in areas of high rates of COVID transmission should strongly consider taking more aggressive actions so that schools don't become "superspreaders" in September.

Businesses

The governor asked businesses to help slow the spread of COVID. He wants businesses to admit vaccinated-only people.

"Provide a safe environment for your customers," Cuomo said. "Incentivize vaccination!"

Vaccine

Cuomo also called on the FDA to expedite the final approval of COVID vaccines to end restrictions that comes with Emergency Use Authorization.

Masks

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said New York State health officials are still reviewing the data and latest CDC guidance.

"The CDC guidance should be carefully reviewed. Local governments in those (hotspots) should seriously consider the CDC guidance," Cuomo said.

High Rates of COVID in New York

He added New York officials have mapped the spread of the delta variant by ZIP code.

"It's in certain locations and that tracks the vaccination rate and the positivity rate."

Cuomo wants local governments to target the ZIP codes with high rates of COVID

In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

"In those ZIP codes you have high positivity and low vaccination rates," Cuomo said.

