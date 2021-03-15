Cuomo: ‘COVID-19 Remains a Serious Concern’ For All New York

Gov. Cuomo announced some COVID numbers have decreased by around 50 percent, but he believes it's gonna take much more time before the virus is defeated.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cuomo, hospitalizations dropped to 4,486, which marks the first day since Dec. 5, 2020 hospitalizations have dropped below 4,500 and a 52 percent decreased from the mid-January peak.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war and is critical to stopping COVID in its tracks, but New Yorkers should also practice the safe behaviors that have made a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "We're opening new vaccination sites and getting shots in arms across the state, but we're going to need more supply to reach a bigger portion of the population. In the meantime, New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced. New York has come a long way in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and although we're making progress every day, we need New Yorkers to stay safe until we defeat the COVID beast."

ICU patients across New York State dropped to 927, which is the lowest total since December 7 and a 43 percent decrease since the mid-January peak, according to Cuomo. Intubations dropped to 619, a new low since December 21, officials say.

"We're making progress each day by fighting the infection rate down and vaccinating more New Yorkers, but we have more work to do to defeat this pandemic and get everyone back to safety. Our residents have faced huge challenges this year with discipline and toughness, and they can make it through to the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said.

Despite the drastic decrease in COVID-related numbers, Cuomo says New Yorkers should not act like the war with COVID-19 is over.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can't let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further. New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state," Governor Cuomo said. "How we fare depends on what we do, and washing hands, social distancing and masking up are crucial tools we can use to protect each other in this fight against the virus. New York has a widening vaccine distribution network, but until more New Yorkers are able to take the vaccine we need to stay vigilant."

Keep Reading:

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State

19 Changes Gov. Cuomo Has Planned For New York This Year

Sneak Peek of Cuomo's $2.3 Million Lower Hudson Valley Home

Keep Reading: