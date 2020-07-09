Cuomo: All County Fairs in New York Are Canceled Due to COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't going to allow any local fairs in 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all county fairs will be canceled until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

"All county fairs will be canceled," Cuomo said.

On Monday during a COVID-19 press conference, Cuomo said due to safety concerns the New York State Fair in Syracuse has been canceled.

"Out of an abundance of caution the New York State Fair will be canceled this summer," Cuomo said.

The fair attracts over 1 million each year. It's the biggest fair in New York State and is one of the biggest in the country. The Dutchess County Fair, which was previously canceled, is the second biggest fair in New York, officials say.

"This one hurts — I love the State Fair. But the risk is too high to hold it this summer," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference.

Many county fairs in the region and across New York have already been canceled due to COVID-19. Last month, the Dutchess County Fair and Columbia County Fair were canceled while the Ulster County Fair was "postponed" until 2021.