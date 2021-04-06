Creepy Netflix Movie, Filmed in the Hudson Valley, Gets Trailer

Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again, this time with Netflix.

It's no secret that our quiet little hometown is becoming quite popular for movie and television sets. Most recently an AppleTV drama called Severance, directed by Ben Still starring Christopher Walken, was seen filming in Ulster and Dutchess Counties.

We also have to note that 3 actors, who starred in Hudson Valley filmed HBO series, were nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards. Mark Ruffalo won for his role in "I Know This Much Is True" while Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant were nominated, but didn't win, for their roles in "The Undoing."

Netflix shared the trailer for their newest original movie, "Things Heard & Seen." IMDB describes the movie as follows:

An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home's history.

Now, the Netflix description is a little different. Check it out:

A young woman discovers that both her husband and their new home harbor sinister secrets after they leave Manhattan for small-town life

Either way, we figure they're leaving Manhattan to come to the Hudson Valley, like most city folks did in 2020.

The movie stars Amanda Seyfried, who has been seen a time or two around Ulster County, as well as James Norton and Natalia Dyer. According to IMDB, Things Heard & Seen was filmed around the Hudson Valley back in 2019.

Don't miss Things Heard & Seen on Netflix on April 29th.Take a look at the trailer below and let us know what Hudson Valley locations you can spot:

