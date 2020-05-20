Cow Runs Wild on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley

Police were able to prevent a serious accident or as some could say a "cowtastrophe" when they grabbed a cow that was running down the New York State Thruway.

New York State Police responded to a call for a cow impeding traffic on I-87 in the town of Catskill, police announced on Tuesday.

New York State troopers from Troop T and Troop F successfully lassoed and detained the cow until the owner responded to the scene to remove it, police say. The troopers prevented a serious accident, according to the New York State Police.

No injuries were reported.

New York State Police Troop K covers Dutchess, Columbia, Putnam and Westchester counties. New York State Police Troop T patrols the New York State Thruway, according to the New York State Police.