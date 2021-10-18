COVID Forces 2 Hudson Valley, New York Schools To Close

Many Hudson Valley students are back to learning at home.

On Thursday, two additional staff members of Robert J. Kaiser Middle School in Monticello tested positive for COVID-19. About 14 instructional staff members and 140 students will be quarantined as close contacts through October 24, officials say.

At least three staff members have tested positive for COVID.

"Due to the staff shortage caused by these quarantines, Robert J. Kaiser Middle School—including St. John Street School—will be switched to remote instruction for the week of October 18 through October 22. These schools will resume in-person instruction on October 25, 2021," Monticello Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew T. Evans stated.

Per the New York State Department of Health, vaccinated individuals are not quarantined unless they show COVID-19 symptoms.

All students in grades 6th through 8th will follow the remote instruction schedule on the RJK website.

All other Monticello CSD schools will remain open to in-person instruction.

Meals will be delivered on Monday and Wednesday at the following times and locations. Students will receive two breakfasts and lunches on Monday, and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesday for a total of five days worth of meals, officials say.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but we would not be able to safely supervise our students and maintain COVID-19 mitigation protocols in RJK MS if it were to be open for in-person instruction," Evans added. All areas of the school have been regularly disinfected, and we’ll continue to disinfect our schools consistent with our COVID-19 protocols. If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider.

