Officials are warning about a number of businesses that may have exposed customers to COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

An individual who received a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday dined at the Arnold House in Livingston Manor during their infectious period and may have unintentionally exposed others, officials say.

Sullivan County Public Health Services is advising anyone who was at the restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

“Although we believe that the employees wore masks routinely, many customers may not have been doing the same while seated at tables, and may have been exposed,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910

On Friday, Putnam County officials announced people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if you worked or visited any of these places:

If you worked at or visited ShopRite Supermarket on Route 52 in Carmel on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 until Nov. 27.

If you worked at or visited Mahopac Golf & Beach Club on North Lake Boulevard in Mahopac on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 until November 29.

If you worked at or visited Home Depot on Independent Way in Brewster on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 until November 22.

If you worked at or visited Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova on Route 6 in Mahopac on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 until November 30.

On Monday, Oriole9 in Woodstock learned a staff member was in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19. While no staff member tested positive, the restaurant was closed until Saturday. Over the weekend the eatery was open for take-out or delivery only. It's unclear when Oriole9 will return to dine-in service.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face