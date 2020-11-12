COVID-19 in Hudson Valley Reaching Levels Not Seen Since Spring

COVID-19 is surging again in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State recorded the most COVID-19 infections in one day since April, according to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 tracker. Hospitalizations in the state are up 300 percent in just over two months.

Across the Hudson Valley, the numbers appear to be just as alarming.

In Dutchess County, there are 343 active COVID-19 cases. That's the most active COVID-19 cases Dutchess County has reported since June 19, according to the Dutchess County COVID-19 dashboard. 19 Dutchess County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, the most since June 14.

There are currently 331 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, the highest number reported in Ulster County since June 14, according to the Ulster County COVIV-19 Dashboard.

In Orange County, 62 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. That's a number Orange County hasn't reported since June 2, according to the Orange County COVID-19 Dashboard. Orange County's Dashboard doesn't appear to have a feature where you can see the number of active cases on a given date.

Sullivan County's COVID-19 dashboard reports 100 active cases of coronavirus, the most confirmed cases since June 10. Putnam County's last update reports 71 active COVID-19 cases. The county doesn't provide historical numbers.

