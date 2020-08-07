COVID-19 Exposure at Hudson Valley Bank

A Hudson Valley bank is currently closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Customers are encouraged to get medical advice.

On Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Credit Union learned an employee who works in the Hopewell Junction branch tested positive for the COVID-19.

The employee is receiving medical attention and will continue to be quarantined, officials say.

Out of an abundance of caution, the branch will be closed until Aug. 12. Any person who visited the branch between July 22 and August 5 is encouraged to talk with a doctor.

All staff are told to seek medical advice and all are on a precautionary quarantine.

"The health and safety of our members and employees remains our top priority. As we are notified any of our staff test positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, we take immediate action to protect you and their coworkers. Please review the information below regarding branch closures," Hudson Valley Credit Union wrote on its website.

Using guidance from the Department of Health the Hudson Valley Credit Union is taking the following actions:

The Hopewell Junction branch is closed and until reopen on Wednesday, August 12

Full cleaning of the branch using Department of Health approved disinfecting agents

Staff will self-quarantine

The company is reaching out to anyone who visited the branch between July 22 and August 5 to notify them of the situation and encourage them to seek medical guidance

ATMs, which are regularly disinfected, will remain open

"These are very difficult times and we’re grateful to the many healthcare workers who are tending to our staff as well as our entire community. We are taking every precaution to continue serving you at this time, and we greatly appreciate your understanding and patience with us. Thank you," Hudson Valley Credit Union said.