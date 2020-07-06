Couple Struck By Lightning at Lower Hudson Valley Park

Two people were injured, one critically after they were struck by lightning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, during a severe thunderstorm, first responders were dispatched to Lyon Park in Port Chester for a man down and CPR in progress. Arriving units from the Port Chester Police Department found the man cardiac arrest in the park and immediately began life-saving treatment, all during the torrential downpour and a thunderstorm, police say.

An investigation revealed that the man and his wife were under a large oak tree, prior to the rain, and were struck by lightning, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

The unnamed man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries, police say.

Police remind everyone if you see any impending storms take cover in a secure location.

"We would like to recognize the area neighbors who came out in the pouring rain to help a stranger in need. In these trying times it's good to know that Port Chester residents are caring about each other," the Port Chester Police Department wrote on Facebook.