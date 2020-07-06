Couple Struck By Lightning at Lower Hudson Valley Park

Two people were injured, one critically after they were struck by lightning.

On Friday, during a severe thunderstorm, first responders were dispatched to Lyon Park in Port Chester for a man down and CPR in progress. Arriving units from the Port Chester Police Department found the man cardiac arrest in the park and immediately began life-saving treatment, all during the torrential downpour and a thunderstorm, police say.

An investigation revealed that the man and his wife were under a large oak tree, prior to the rain, and were struck by lightning, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

The unnamed man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries, police say.

Police remind everyone if you see any impending storms take cover in a secure location.

"We would like to recognize the area neighbors who came out in the pouring rain to help a stranger in need. In these trying times it's good to know that Port Chester residents are caring about each other," the Port Chester Police Department wrote on Facebook.

