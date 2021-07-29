County in Hudson Valley Tells Everyone To Put Masks Back On

One county in the Hudson Valley is telling everyone to put the mask back on. Will other counties follow?

On Wednesday, one day after the CDC updated its mask guidance Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York State health officials are still reviewing the data and latest CDC guidance.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

Gov. Cuomo strongly urged counties in affected areas to adopt the new CDC guidelines.

"The CDC guidance should be carefully reviewed. Local governments in those (hotspots) should seriously consider the CDC guidance," Cuomo said.

In the Hudson Valley, Greene County is listed as "substantial" while the rest of the region is "moderate." Substantial transmission is being defined as 25-49.99 total new cases per 50,000 persons in the past 7 days, according to Greene County Public Health.

On Wednesday, Greene County officials asked everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

"We ask everyone to please wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread, whether you are vaccinated or not," Greene County Public Health wrote on Facebook. "Per the CDC, Greene County is at the level of Substantial community transmission of COVID-19."

The Greene County Public Health Department also gave statistics about news cases of COVID. Since June 1, 78.5 percent of all new cases were from people who are not vaccinated. 18.6 percent of all new cases were from people who fully vaccinated while 2.9 percent are from people were partially vaccinated.

