After another oppressive heatwave has gripped the Northeast, with highs climbing into the upper 90s, though much milder weather is finally on the way. However, meteorologists say that heavy rain will move into the area before the nicer weather arrives for the weekend.

How much rain could New York and the Hudson Valley actually get? It could be substantial, with flooding across the region.

Highs Thursday and Friday should remain in the 70s with cloudy skies, according to The Weather Channel. A cold front is expected to bring heavy rain by Thursday, with some amounts approaching 1 to 3 inches across the Hudson Valley area.

Could This Be the Summer's Best Weekend For Weather in New York's Hudson Valley?

The Weather Channel reports that highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, with much lower humidity during the day. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s, making it feel a bit fall-like overnight. Sunday will be another beautiful day, with highs in lower to mid 80s and sunny skies.

Both days will remain dry, which will be a welcome change to the many weekends of rainy and stormy weather the area has endured since spring.

See Also: Where in New York State Are You Most Likely To Be Hit By a Tornado?

Monday and Tuesday will bring back warmer weather, with highs in the upper 80s. The next chance for anything close to another heatwave won't by until late next week, according to TWC's 10-day forecast, though this could change newton now and then.