The word "stimulus" could be entering our vocabulary once again and this time it could be helping us at the pump.

Over the last few years, you may have worked from home for a small stretch. There's a chance it could have been even longer. Some New Yorkers are just now returning to the office after 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are driving every day for the first time in years and the return to work couldn't have happened at a worse time. Even if you commute to work just 3 days a week, you're feeling the pain at the pump.

How bad is it right now? According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular gasoline in New York is $4.35. The lower Hudson Valley is paying more than other counties for gas.

According to Business Insider, 3 representatives of the Democratic Party want to save middle-class Americans some money at the gas pump. They released a plan that would offer $100 monthly checks for qualifying Americans. The income qualifications would be similar to Americans who received the third stimulus check. Individuals who earn under $75,000 would be eligible for the plan. The stimulus may be a long shot. Could New Yorkers See a Gas Stimulus Check? It doesn't seem likely but you never know.

What would $100 a month do for you?

Another possibility on the table would be suspending the federal gas tax for at least a year. Any resolution couldn't come fast enough for Americans dealing with high gas prices and inflation.

The 6 Cheapest Gas Station's in Poughkeepsie, New York