Cops Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ at Hudson Valley Gas Station

A man was found dead at a Hudson Valley gas station, right next door to a diner.

On Wednesday around 4 a.m. a sergeant from the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to what police described as a "suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Citgo Gas Station on Route 17K. The Quickway Diner and gas station share a parking lot, according to Google Maps

Upon further investigation, the sergeant discovered the victim, a 25-year-old man from Port Jervis resident, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

Shortly after, the unnamed name was pronounced deceased by Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp. The Town of Wallkill Police Department labeled the incident as a "suspicious death" in a press release, but no other details were released.