Cooperative Cat Models Pandemic Wardrobe

If you told me a year ago that my wardrobe for 2020 would include fashionable face masks I would have looked at you like you had two heads. Well, guess what? My 2020 wardrobe DOES include face masks. In fact, I’ve spent well over 50 bucks on facemasks. And they’re pretty cute, as facemasks go. I hate getting my picture taken, so I thought it would be cool if I had one of my cats model them. Think again. Have you ever tried to put a face mask on a cat? But I do have one quite adorable mid 20th century cookie jar. And it’s a cat. So, here we go.

I also have quite a few disposable masks in various colors. Is my winter wardrobe what I thought it would be? Nope. But I’m making the best of it and I like the fact that my face stays warm in the cold, not to mention the protection it gives me. Even in a pandemic, my glass is half full. And so is my cookie jar.