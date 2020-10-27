My Property, My Rules. Was I Rude?

Here’s a true story about something that happened to me last week. I may have been rude to somebody, but I feel I was justified. Read the story, and then you can tell me if I was rude. Or at least if my rudeness was acceptable under the circumstances. Here’s what happened.

I was preparing my dinner at around 5:15PM one day last week. Yeah, we eat early because I go to bed at 8. But I digress. So, I’m making dinner and I hear a loud knock on the door. Like a banging, not even using my door knocker. At first I thought my boyfriend locked himself out of the house, but as I approached my front door I saw a stranger standing there holding an iPad. No mask. There was no way I was opening the door for this unmasked stranger. So I yelled through the door “Who are you?” He said “Cable”. And I’m like “Cable? What Cable?” He told me what company he works for and I told him I don’t even subscribe to his company. Then he mumbled something and I said, “You’re not even wearing a mask!’ To which he smugly replied, “ I don’t have to wear a mask until I’m within 6 feet of you.”

Really? You’re on my partially closed-in porch with your possibly covid infected breath, which may linger in the air for as long as 15 minutes or more. I told him, rather impolitely, that there was no way he was going to get within 6 feet of me and to please get his unmasked face off of my porch. He arrogantly chuckled and walked away.

I doubt his company would be happy to know that he is knocking on doors unmasked. In fact I didn’t even see him holding a mask. I don’t care how you feel about masks, when you are on somebody’s private property during a pandemic, especially if you’re trying to sell something, have the decency to put on a mask. And leave your smugness and arrogance behind.

Was I rude? Maybe a little. Was he rude? In my book he was. And will I be subscribing to his cable company? Not a chance.