3 Unique Smoothie Spots That I Love in the Hudson Valley

At times I feel one with nature. When seasons change, I change with them. During the warmer months, I like more carbs and warmer drinks. During the summer months, I could survive on smoothies and lemonade, that's Heaven on Earth to me.

It is convenient at times to make smoothies at home but there is always something about someone else’s cooking that tastes better. I love grabbing a fresh smoothie locally because they always seem to have different types of fruit. vs. what I see in the store. I remember the first time I had dragon fruit in my smoothie, and it was amazing. Some places even have super green ones that make you feel alive.

Here are the top 3 smoothie places that I enjoy going to in the Hudson Valley.

At times, I would drive over an hour just to go to Vitality Bowls and it was so worth it. They truly have one of the cleanest facilities I have ever been to. The fruit is always fresh, and they greet you on a first-name basis. They seem to always have a new smoothie or bowl to try as well.

Check out their menu here.

My favorite is the Pitaya Punch, next time you are there, check it out.

Every time I stop by a Blend shop, they always have bumping music, ha-ha which is my favorite part. I have always enjoyed their bowls and recently, their smoothies. They also have protein bars that are delicious. They have a few different locations in the Hudson Valley.

Read more about their story here.

My favorite is their Tropical Blend bowl, try it out next time that you are there.

I love the hometown and local feel of this café. Every time that I go, they are always so nice and welcoming. Along with a smoothie, they have brunch and lunch meals. I always seem to grab one of their homemade muffins or banana bread. The location is ideal to take a walk around afterward and enjoy your smoothie.

Take a look at their full menu here.

My favorite is their smoothie of the week, it is always fresh and delicious! Ask them about it next time that you go.

Where is your favorite place to get smoothies? Tell me on the app.