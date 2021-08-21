Ever since I was a child, I always looked forward to swimming. Whether it was by myself, with my family or at a party, it truly made summer my favorite season.

Even in my adult life, I try to figure out which friend I could visit and take a dip in their pool. I have also visited public pools within the Hudson Valley.

Cool Off and Take a Dip at These Local Swimming Pools in the Hudson Valley

There’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a swimming pool during the warm summer months. The first toe dip, the laps across the pool and sunshine beaming on you as you relax in a float are all things I look forward to.

I don’t have a pool but I have friends who do have their own swimming pool. However, schedules don’t always match up for a swim date. I have been to local swimming pools before and I believe it’s such a smart idea that different counties and towns have this as an option.

Check out these Hudson Valley public swimming pools below.

To find out more about Town of Mamakating Public pool, visit here.

To find out more about Bear Mountain State Park pool, visit here.

To find out more about Ulster County Public Pool, visit here.

To find out more about Moriello Pool, click here.

Have you ever been to a public pool before? Share with us.

