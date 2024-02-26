CDC: Nasty Fast-Spreading Virus Cases Skyrocket in New York State

A virus that can cause violent symptoms in even the healthiest of people is spreading like wildfire through New York State.

New Yorkers from Poughkeepsie to Buffalo and Manhattan to Syracuse have found themselves battling a highly contagious virus that can cause violent diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. Sadly, there's not much anyone can do to protect themselves once the virus has been contracted.

Cases of Nasty Virus Spiking in New York State

According to the CDC, cases of Norovirus have been increasing throughout New York and the rest of the Northeast. Statistics from last week show that more than 13% of tests for the nasty virus came back positive. This is markedly higher than the rest of the country.

The virus can quickly spread from person to person leaving them with terrible gastrointestinal symptoms.

New Yorkers Under Attack From Norovirus

What's scary about the norovirus is that it can be passed along up to two weeks after someone has recovered from their symptoms. The virus has been known to rip through densely populated areas such as cruise ships and nursing homes but is now spreading quickly through New York towns and cities.

While some people refer to the Norovirus as the "stomach flu" it's not actually associated with influenza. The virus, which affects approximately 20 million residents each year, can cause intense symptoms. Those infected usually experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, chills, body aches and lethargy. While there's no treatment for the virus, there are ways to avoid getting it in the first place.

How to Avoid Getting the Norovirus in New York State

Because Norovirus is extremely contagious, it's important to avoid coming in direct contact with someone who is infected. Activities like changing diapers, sharing food and drink, touching contaminated surfaces and being in close contact with large groups of people can make it easy to contract the virus.

The CDC recommends washing hands regularly and keeping them out of your mouth.

If you do contract the Norovirus, there is no treatment. However, the CDC recommends drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

