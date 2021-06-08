Officials expect to break ground this summer on a plan that will revitalize a "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley and bring with it many "good-paying jobs."

On Thursday, the Town of Newburgh Planning Board approved plans to create Resorts World Hudson Valley a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County. Construction is expected to begin this summer with the gaming site could open in 2020.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the Town Council and the community as we move a step closer to building Resorts World Hudson Valley,” Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Genting Americas Meghan Taylor said. “We look forward to breaking ground soon and delivering on our commitment to create good-paying union jobs for local residents, help revitalize the Newburgh Mall,” said Taylor.

Last week the Town of Newburgh board voted to approve the requested zoning change to allow video lottery terminals at the Newburgh Mall.

"After careful consideration, I voted to approve the application, as I am convinced it is in the best interest of our Town, and community. I am optimistic that it will provide substantial economic benefits to our Town, revitalize the Newburgh Mall, and provide good, permanent jobs to residents. The approval process is not over, but it is the first major step, and I am optimistic that it will be completed," Town of Newburgh Councilman Anthony LoBiondo said.

Resorts World Casino will be locating their gaming project at the Newburgh Mall, Senator James Skoufis (D-39th Senate District) confirmed to Hudson Valley Post in February.

"The project will revitalize a dying mall and employ hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh. Furthermore, annual local benefits will be provided to the Town of Newburgh and surrounding communities - in addition to legally required casino taxes and increased property tax payments from the mall," Skofuis stated.

Once the gaming facility is open to the public the Town of Newburgh will be paid $1 million each year with an additional $500,000 annually for public safety purposes, starting this year, according to LoBiondo. The agreement also requires that $1.5 million will be paid each year to a Special Community Projects Fund to support vital community projects throughout Orange County and the Town of Newburgh.

Genting Americas will develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County. The $32 million project will turn the 90,000-square feet space into a gaming and entertainment destination with approximately 1,300 VGMs and Resorts World’s signature lounge, Bar 360.

"Our goal is to help transform Newburgh Mall into the ultimate shop, dine, and play destination in Hudson Valley, and we look forward to working with all of our partners to turn that vision into a reality," Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Genting Americas Meghan Taylor said.

Resorts World Hudson Valley hopes to create approximately 215 new full-time jobs, the large majority of which would be union employees and an additional 200 construction jobs. The average annual wage for full-time employees would be $72,000 per year. The proposed facility would be leased from the mall property owner and Resorts World Hudson Valley would contribute $3 million annually through a Host Community Benefit Agreement and an estimated $65 million annually to support public schools through statutory payments to the New York Lottery Education Fund.

