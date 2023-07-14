Congers Man Arrested in Rockland for Ties to Overdose Deaths

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Hudson Valley and across the country have been hard at work and fighting back against the sale, distribution and usage of illegal drugs throughout the country. In recent months "the game" so to speak has changed quite a lot with the introduction of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an incredibly powerful and potentially lethal if used in a hazardous manor. In recent months the presence of fentanyl has hit like a plague spreading into countless towns and communities across the nation. Law enforcement agencies have found that fentanyl has become the popular drug to cut into other drugs, this intern makes the drugs much more powerful but also much more dangerous.

Congers Man Arrested in Rockland Faces Federal Fentanyl Charges

This brings us to today where it was recently announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, that a man originally from Congers was arrested in Rockland County and charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl in the area. Not only that but it is also alleged that this individuals dealings also led to the "death or serious bodily injury to five victims".

The timeline for these victims either being harmed or dying after the alleged sale of fentanyl is between February 2020 and April 2022. The individual who was arrested was identified as 25 year old Justin Turnick. Turnick has officially been charged with 6 different crimes tied to the sale of fentanyl, two of these charges are for "narcotics distribution that resulted in the deaths of two people" while the other four charges are for "causing serious bodily injury". Each of these 6 counts carries the potential for 20 years to life in prison.

In the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office it mentions the official indictment for Turnick where it was stated that...

...In particular, TURNICK knowingly distributed, among other narcotics, fentanyl — a deadly and highly potent opioid — in various forms, including fentanyl that had been packaged into pills, pure fentanyl, and fentanyl-laced powder...

At this time no judge has been assigned to this case, so it may be some time before it eventually makes its way into a courtroom.

Strong Stance Against Fentanyl

As one can imagine, this case, like all the other various cases fentanyl related cases that have come around in recent months, inspired strong stances from law enforcement officials.

U.S Attorney Damian Williams stated that...

...Fentanyl is one of the foremost crises the United States faces today, as the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. The fentanyl epidemic is lethally perpetuated by, among others, dealers like Justin Turnick who allegedly knowingly sell a drug that can be fatal to their customers...

DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III also spoke on this case and stated that the issue of fentanyl actually caused the DEA to rename overdoses as "poisonings" because trafficker's are lacing other drugs with fentanyl.

Finally, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh spoke on the case as well stating that...

Today's indictment is an example of local and federal agencies working together to stem the tide of fatal fentanyl overdose deaths. My office, working with the New York Field Office of the DEA, is investigating and arresting the fentanyl dealers who are devasting our community.

Walsh would also go on to state that since 2021, Rockland County has senn '70 overdose deaths" reported and added that that number is "completely unacceptable".

