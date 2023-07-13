Trader Joe’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Italy Treat To New York

A fan-favorite item from Italy has returned to Trader Joe's, but these summer treats are flying off shelves.

Last Thursday, Trader Joe's confirmed the Trader Joe's Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars are returning to stores across New York State.

Trader Joe's Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars Return To New York State

These bars are made for Trader Joe's in Italy, according to store officials.

"Made for us in Italy, #TraderJoes Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars expertly imitate a summery strawberry lemonade... because, basically, they are strawberry lemonade. Only frozen. And served on a stick. ," Trader Joe's wrote on Instagram. "

Unlike some fruity, frozen treats, TJ’s #StrawberryLemonade Ice Bars are made without artificial flavors. Instead, they get their sweet-tart taste from strawberry purée, lemon juice concentrate, and other natural flavors. Nice."

The refreshing strawberry lemonade ice bars are really made in Italy, according to Trader Joe's.

"On top of being tasty, these Bars are also quite beautiful, calling to mind a summer sunset with their palette of pink, white, and strawberry red (all derived from fruit and veggie juices)," Traer Joe's adds. "Stash a few boxes in your freezer so you can serve them to guests whenever refreshment is on the agenda!"

Trader Joe's Opens Closest Location to Mid-Hudson Valley in Yorktown, New York

Last summer, Hudson Valley Post reported on the opening of a Trader Joe's in northern Westchester County.

Trader Joe's opened up a new store in Yorktown, New York on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Trader Joe's Locations In New York State

Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

It's unclear how long Trader Joe's Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars will be in stores, but reports say the bars will only be available for a limited time and are flying off store shelves.

