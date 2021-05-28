A comedian is honoring Poughkeepsie with his latest album and the title is turning a lot of heads.

The Hudson Valley is in the middle of a heatwave and it might have just gotten a little hotter because I think Poughkeepsie just got burned.

You only roast the ones you love, right? If that's the case then a comedian out of New York City has turned the oven on full blast. He recently shared a picture that could be interpreted as fighting words if you're from the Queen City.

I love Poughkeepsie as much as the next guy but I think we've all had those moments where we've cursed Po-town. It would seem that comedian, Ken Krantz has a serious axe to grind with Poughkeepsie? Especially since he's naming his newest comedy album 'F.U. Poughkeepsie'.

Diego Pimentel

You're probably wondering what's his beef with Poughkeepsie? Is this some kind of joke? That's what I thought when I asked Ken. "I never joke about Poughkeepsie," Ken replied.

The truth is that Ken Krantz is no stranger to performing in Poughkeepsie. He's made the trip up here several times and loves it here. He considers Laugh it Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie one of the best clubs in the country.

