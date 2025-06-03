Columbia County Driver’s Failed Attempt at Disposing of Narcotics Ends with Arrest on Taconic
Major roadways in the Hudson Valley continue to be the place to be for members of the New York State Police, as once again a recent traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspect on narcotics related charges. This time the major roadway was the often talked about Taconic State Parkway and the stop was conducted in the Columbia County town of Taghkanic.
Taconic Traffic Stop in Taghkanic
The stop in question here occurred recently prior to the start of this past weekend on Friday, May 30, 2025. At approximately 3:19pm, members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) spotted a 2011 Ford Fiesta traveling northbound and conducted their traffic stop as it was in violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle complied with the Troopers, to which Troopers next move in their investigation was identifying the driver. That driver was confirmed to be 48-year old, Kareem J. Blocker, of Hudson, New York.
Things escalated quickly after Troopers identified Blocker, as he reportedly made the attempt to "dispose of a large quantity of narcotics". That attempt inevitably failed though and gave Troopers probable cause to search Blocker's vehicle.
Needless to say, but Troopers did in fact find a variety of narcotics in their search. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers discovered approximately 146.4 grams of crack cocaine, 32.9 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of Alprazolam pills, and digital scales.
For those that were unaware, Alprazolam is better known by the brand name Xanax and is used for the management of panic and anxiety disorders. The drug has also been known to be misused for "recreational purposes because of its disinhibition, euphoria, and anxiolytic effects" according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Arrest and Charges
Following the discovery of the narcotics, Blocker was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Blocker was charged with a long list of offenses, which was made longer by his failed attempt at disposing of them in the first place. Blocker is officially facing the charges of...
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree – A-II Felony
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Intent to Sell) – Two Counts – B Felony
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree – C Felony
Tampering with Physical Evidence – E Felony
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree – A Misdemeanor
Resisting Arrest – A Misdemeanor
Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor
Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor
Blocker was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court the following day on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and afterward was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.
