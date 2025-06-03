Major roadways in the Hudson Valley continue to be the place to be for members of the New York State Police, as once again a recent traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspect on narcotics related charges. This time the major roadway was the often talked about Taconic State Parkway and the stop was conducted in the Columbia County town of Taghkanic.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Taconic Traffic Stop in Taghkanic

The stop in question here occurred recently prior to the start of this past weekend on Friday, May 30, 2025. At approximately 3:19pm, members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) spotted a 2011 Ford Fiesta traveling northbound and conducted their traffic stop as it was in violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle complied with the Troopers, to which Troopers next move in their investigation was identifying the driver. That driver was confirmed to be 48-year old, Kareem J. Blocker, of Hudson, New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Things escalated quickly after Troopers identified Blocker, as he reportedly made the attempt to "dispose of a large quantity of narcotics". That attempt inevitably failed though and gave Troopers probable cause to search Blocker's vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Needless to say, but Troopers did in fact find a variety of narcotics in their search. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers discovered approximately 146.4 grams of crack cocaine, 32.9 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of Alprazolam pills, and digital scales.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

For those that were unaware, Alprazolam is better known by the brand name Xanax and is used for the management of panic and anxiety disorders. The drug has also been known to be misused for "recreational purposes because of its disinhibition, euphoria, and anxiolytic effects" according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Arrest and Charges

Following the discovery of the narcotics, Blocker was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Blocker was charged with a long list of offenses, which was made longer by his failed attempt at disposing of them in the first place. Blocker is officially facing the charges of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree – A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Intent to Sell) – Two Counts – B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree – C Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence – E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree – A Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest – A Misdemeanor

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor

Previous Stories: Best Places to Visit and Things to do on a New York Vacation

Blocker was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court the following day on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and afterward was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Worst Towns For Traffic Tickets in New York State The top five worst towns in New York State for traffic tickets.

Old (Very Old) Upstate NY Firehouses Look to New Life! This is a fun gallery. We found some very old firehouses scattered across Upstate New York. And we see what they are "up to" today. Some are empty and waiting for a second life. Some have been magically transformed into private residences. Some have been turned into commercial use, such as a brewery or coffee shop. Some are still active fire companies! But still, these old fire sentinels live on as a memory of their importance to their home neighborhoods from 50, 75, and even100 years ago. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio