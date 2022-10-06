Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot

I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.

It is awesome though when you see that someone has had the vision to take what amounts to a ruined property and turn it into a modern space. Such is the case for the old Standard Oil Pump House in Cochecton, New York.

Constructed in 1879 to deliver oil through a pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York City, it has now become a destination Restaurant Bar and entertainment space that you can now own.

Restaurant Bar and Entertainment Venue in Sullivan County, NY For Sale

That's right! If you are in the market for a turnkey business built on the ruin of a piece of property that used to be part of John Rockefeller's Stand Oil Company, the Cochecton Pump House is what you have been waiting for. Not only do you get the amazingly renovated Outdoor Restaurant Bar and entertainment venue but you also get a 3 bedroom farmhouse to live in, rent, or whatever else you chose.

PC: Upper Delaware Council via Facebook PC: Upper Delaware Council via Facebook loading...

I looked at the pictures from the listing and think what they did was so simple but so sophisticated. I am not sure I could have envisioned what the current owners had in mind when they set out to transform this old brick shell but wow it turned out so cool. It could all be yours.

The Cochecton Pump House isn't the only converted building to become a restaurant apparently their firehouse was converted too, Cochecton Fire Station

Get our free mobile app

Business For Sale in the New York Catskills

Cochecton Pump House in Sullivan County NY for Sale This could be the perfect place for the next culinary / entertainment entrepreneur interested in the western Hudson Valley and the Catskills. You have the opportunity to buy a turnkey business with a three-bedroom farmhouse included. Just move in and start up your future in the converted piece of American history the Old Standard Oil Cochecton Pump House which has been recently renovated into an amazing open-air restaurant bar and entertainment space.

Secluded Estate For Sale in the New York Catskills