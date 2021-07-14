Chick-Fil-A May Not Come To New York, Top Senator Rips Lawmakers

Hudson Valley residents were excited when news broke that Chick-fil-A was coming. A top senator is now ripping New York lawmakers who don't want Chick-fil-A to open.

Major renovations are coming rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Construction is set to begin in July on the $450 million projects that will renovate 27 rest stops across I-87.

One of the restaurants in the proposed plans is Chick-fil-A.

However, three members of the New York State Assembly are criticizing the plan to open several Chick-fil-A restaurants at rest stops on the Thruway.

The lawmakers say the company has opposed the rights of LGBTQ individuals. They sent a letter to the Thruway Authority asking them to reconsider Chick-fil-A.

"Chick-fil-A has a long history of donating millions to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights. The NYS Thruway Authority’s list of approved concessions is striking and sends a message to LGBTQ+ individuals and their families that it doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State. It’s time the Thruway Authority re-examine this choice," New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson wrote on Facebook.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham slammed New York Democrats who don't want Chick-fil-A to open.

"If such a disastrous move ever came about – banning a commercial business due to them exercising their First Amendment rights – it would set a horrible precedent. It would also be ferociously opposed by many Members of Congress, including me," Graham wrote on Facebook.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement the company doesn't have a political or social agenda and that everyone is welcome at their restaurants.

"We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants," Chick-Fil-A said in a statement. "We are proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide, and we strive to be a positive influence in our local communities."

