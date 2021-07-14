This Beautiful Hudson Valley Getaway Was Once a Tired Old Roadside Motel
Talk about being green. Is there anything greener than turning an existing unused, rundown building into a beautiful destination that can be enjoyed by countless people? It’s the ultimate recycling, and it’s exactly what has happened in the Ulster County hamlet of Phoenicia.
The new resort is called getaway for groups of up to 18. Norsdale includes a home, the CMYK motel, hot tub and fire pit all on 10 beautiful acres. Visit the Norsdale website for more information. Just check out the photos of this amazing transformation. All photos by Chellise Michael Photography.
Phoenicia has become quite a great town to visit. While you’re there, grab a meal at the Phoenicia Diner, relax at Woodstock Brewing and try to make time to visit the Varga Gallery (open by chance or appointment), just a few of the attractions in Phoenicia. And enjoy your stay!