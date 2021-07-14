Hudson Valley Athlete Among 26 New York Olympians Going to Tokyo

The summer games in Tokyo will feature 26 athletes who call New York their home, including one from right here in the Hudson Valley.

Getting to play your favorite sport at an olympic live is something that most people only dream of, but a young Hudson Valley woman is making that dream a reality this summer as she competes in Tokyo.

The Orange County woman is one of over two dozen athletes from the Empire State that have made it to team USA. Scroll through all of these amazing athletes below and find out who to root for when the opening ceremonies kick off on Friday, July 23.

Root for These 26 New York Olympians at the Summer Games in Tokyo New York has a lot to be proud of. These athletes from all over the state of New York have trained hard and will be going for the gold in Tokyo. Check out the faces below so you know who to root for during the summer games.