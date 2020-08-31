Cheesecake Shop Opens in New Paltz

As businesses close throughout the Hudson Valley, a new cheesecake and dessert shop has opened.

It's nice to have a little positive in so much negative right now. Businesses throughout the Hudson Valley have closed, largely because of shutdowns and restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the middle of all of that, a new business has opened it's doors in the Hudson Valley. It's pretty sweet, literally.

Hudson Valley Cheesecake has opened for business in New Paltz. It's located at 56 Main Street and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Hudson Valley Cheesecake is owned by the same person who runs Dana's Decadence. Dana is a self-taught baker that has a passion for cheesecakes. You might have tasted her cheesecakes before because they are available at the Blackboard Cafe in Wappingers Falls.

When scrolling through Hudson Valley Cheesecake's Instagram, it's hard to not get hungry. Pictures of cheesecakes fill up the timeline and they all look amazing. It's unclear if they'll be offering cheesecake by the slice or just whole cheesecakes. But I hope for my diet, and wallet's, sake that by the slice is available.

Hudson Valley Cheesecake is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.