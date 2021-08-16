Census Reveals Shocking New Facts About Hudson Valley, New York

Parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing a large increase while other parts are losing many residents. Find out how many people left or entered each local county.

Over the last decade, the nation grew at its slowest rate since the 1930s, according to new Census data.

Less than half of the nation’s 3,143 counties or equivalents gained population from 2010 to 2020, officials say.

The total population of New York State increased by 0.4 percent, according to Census data. One Hudson Valley county saw its population increase by about 5 percent, while one county had its population decreased by nearly 6 percent. Find out all the census information for Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Westchester, Greene and Columbia counties, as well as New York State, below:

