90s Film Icon Catches Movie at Hudson Valley Drive-In

A 90s heartthrob recently surprised some starstruck moviegoers in the Hudson Valley.

While it's becoming much more common for celebrities to be spotted hanging out in some of our local neighborhoods, it's always a shock when you see one for yourself.

Over the past few years, there have been celebrity sightings from some pretty big A-listers who have been seen hanging out in the unlikeliest of places. Superstar Johnny Depp was spotted eating at a local Kingston restaurant before taking in a show at UPAC; Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been seen at several local businesses; Tracy Morgan spent the day at The Castle Fun Center in Orange County; Just before his untimely death, Gilbert Godrfied spent some family time at LEGOLAND in Goshen; and countless other celebrities from Amy Schumer to Woody Harrelson have been spotted taking in Hudson Valley hotspots while filming projects in the region.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Celebrity at the Drive-In

The most recent celebrity sighting happened just a few days ago at the Four Brothers Drive-In movie theater in Amenia. During a screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 90s heartthrob Ethan Hawke was seen munching on a bag of popcorn and enjoying the film.

A photo of the Reality Bites star was posted to his official Instagram account and shared by Four Brothers Drive-in. Hawke is shown by himself enjoying a bag of popcorn near the concession area.

A representative from Four Brothers Drive-In tells us that this is not the celebrity's first visit. Apparently, Hawke has attended several films at the drive-in and always has a good time. The Hollywood Star is certainly no stranger to the Hudson Valley. Recently, he visited Falconry Excursions in Goshen and even posed with a bird that shares his name (it was a hawk, not a bird named Ethan).

Falconry Excursions Falconry Excursions loading...

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya, Jimmy Fallon brought up a story about hanging out in Dutchess County with her celebrity parents. Fallon held Maya in his arms while dining with Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke at a Rhinebeck restaurant when she was just a baby.

It just goes to show that you never know who you're going to bump into in the Hudson Valley.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley