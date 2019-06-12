Celebrate International Mud Day June 29 in Cornwall

Did you know that June 29 is International Mud Day? What is International Mud Day?That's the day that thousands of children in dozens of countries worldwide celebrate the chance to appreciate nature and the great outdoors by getting muddy.

Here in the Hudson Valley, you can celebrate International Mud Day at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall from 11 am - 3 pm on Saturday, June 29. Mud day is for kids and adults alike. You'll be able to play in the mud, make mud pies and mud art, check out the mud slides and mud pools. There will be all kinds of mud fun. Don't forget to bring a towel and a change of clothes for your ride home. It's going to be an afternoon of summer fun, and it's the perfect way to cool off!