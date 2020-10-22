Celebrate Fall this Friday in Poughkeepsie

We’re well into the autumn season of 2020, and to be honest, there is a lot more fall celebrating going on than I expected there to be. You know, with the pandemic and all. But celebrating is a good thing, as long as we’re doing it safely, and there is so much to celebrate this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley. So, I'm happy to tell you about a fun and safe celebration coming up tomorrow evening in Poughkeepsie.

The brand new Eastdale Village Town Center at 949 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie is hosting a fun fall festival tomorrow, Oct. 23, from 5PM - 8PM at Cottage Square. There will be live music by the Red Barn Band, a food truck by Mole Mole, pumpkin painting with Amanda's Macaron, a hot chocolate bar at Spoons, and a special pop-up Shop with Sweetbakes Cafe.

Limited seating will be available, so please feel free to bring your own blankets or folding chairs. This event follows covid guidelines, so social distancing and masks will be required.

It’s a great opportunity for you to have some fall fun with the whole family, listen to live and local music, safely get out of the house for a bit and you can also check out one of Poughkeepsie’s newest and hottest spots.

Want to know more about tomorrow's celebration at Eastdale Village? Check out the event facebook page. To find out about more events going on at Eastdale, including their Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30, visit the Eastdale Village facebook page.